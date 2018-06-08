Speech to Text for Downtown Vincennes renovations

news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" tells us what they're doing. in the past few years, downtown vincennes has been coming back to life. the streets are packed and thanks to a new program, the buildings are getting a face lift. on an average day, it can be a little hard to find a parking spot in downtown vincennes. but it hasn't always been that way. "you know we've seen downtown go through some ups and downs. it's been full where you couldn't open an office. then there's been multiple ones empty. we're on an upswing right now." dr. brad keller has had a business on main street since 1984. "always been here on main street ever since we've opened, ever since i got out of school." since then keller's business has helped support the local economy. now the city looks to repay that favor. "we've got nine property owners downtown that are invested their money. their twenty percent match for this grant to improve the facades." the grant was awarded by the state to the city to the tune of $500,000. the nine properties put up 20% of the bill and the grant covers the remaining 80%. keller's building is one of the grant recipients. "instead of just repainting the building it allows us to replace the windows and redo some of the rotten wood and tuck point the bricks. so just do a whole facelift." a project that keller hopes will help him keep the doors open for years to come. "i mean it's not only going to make the building look nicer but it's going to restore it and make it last longer. we're happy being downtown. we want to stay downtown." construction should begin in the coming weeks. mayor yochum tells me work must be complete by the end of may 20-19. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10. our weekend is in view. and storm team 10's "kevin orpurt" has everything you need to know. kevin?