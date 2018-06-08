Speech to Text for Fundraiser for bulletproof vests

"dentistry just for kids" presented a check to the terre haute police department today. the check was for 1-thousand 40 dollars. the money will be used to buy bulletproof vests. chief "john plasse" was there, along with several "denistry just for kids" staff. they say they just wanted to do "something" after the death of officer "pitts". losing a police officer in the community is devestating. when we got that news here at work, it was something that put us all in shock, it's not something you expect to hear. "our community is great. things like this re-inforce that everyday..just amazing they thought of us that well they wanted to raise money and protect us with out vests." chief plasse says vests can last about "5" years before needing replaced. one vest costs about "8"- hundred dollars. with the help of federal matching money, this check will help buy "4"-vests. talk about a warm up! storm team 10's chief meteorologist "kevin orpurt" is