Clear

Officer Pitts receives Artz Award

Officer Pitts receives Artz Award

Posted: Thu Jun 07 14:41:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 14:41:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Officer Pitts receives Artz Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

artz" award. this year.. it only took "1"- nomination letter. the breakfast optimist club of terre haute named officer "rob pitts" as the "20-18" recipient. artz was killed in the line of duty. more than "30" years later.. th "pitts" family finds themselves in this same tragedy. "rob would not be a fan of this award -- but as his family we are proud of him" chief "john plasse" nominated his fellow officer and friend for the award. the plaque will stay with officer pitts' kids. the family says he was in the process of building a room onto their house. they plan to turn "that" room into a memorial for him. [b11]bulletproof vests fundraiser-vo a local dentist office is 'backing the blue.'
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It