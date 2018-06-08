Clear

David Decker goes to court

commissioner is arrested again. today.. "david decker" faced a vigo county judge on charges of domestic battery and strangulation. and tonight.. he's back out on bond. "decker" is now on g-p-s monitoring. news 10 received court paperwork on an incident that state police say happened on may 27th. a trooper found a woman walking along the side of state road "46" in riley. the victim says "decker" tried to kill her. "decker" was arrested just last week for battery and drug charges. he was also placed on g-p-s monitoring in that case as well. he also spent time in federal prison in 20-09 for meth trafficking. and.. we continue to follow the
