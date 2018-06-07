Clear

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Thu Jun 07 09:21:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 09:21:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the afternoon - still a slight chance for rain around dusk. lows tonight drop to 69 and it will stay sticky through the overnight. there's another chance for rain again tomorrow; but we'll see some sunshine, too. highs tomorrow at 93. 90s look likely again on saturday with unsettled weather through the weekend. today -- is the ten year anniversary of the flood of 2008. storm team 10s chris piper
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and unsettled weather ahead.
