Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the afternoon - still a slight chance for rain around dusk. lows tonight drop to 69 and it will stay sticky through the overnight. there's another chance for rain again tomorrow; but we'll see some sunshine, too. highs tomorrow at 93. 90s look likely again on saturday with unsettled weather through the weekend. today -- is the ten year anniversary of the flood of for the afternoon - still a slight chance for rain around dusk. lows tonight drop to 69 and it will stay sticky through the overnight. there's another chance for rain again tomorrow; but we'll see some sunshine, too. highs tomorrow at 93. 90s look likely again on saturday with unsettled weather through the weekend. today -- is the ten year for the afternoon - still a slight chance for rain around dusk. lows tonight drop to 69 and it will stay sticky through the overnight. there's another chance for rain again tomorrow; but we'll see some sunshine, too. highs tomorrow at 93. 90s look likely again on saturday with unsettled weather through the weekend. today -- is the ten year anniversary of the flood of 2008. storm team 10s chris piper