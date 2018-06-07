Speech to Text for Indiana school shooting suspect won’t be tried as an adult

lawmakers are promising a thorough review of state law... that's after prosecutors say -- they're un-able to charge the 13-year-old noblesville school shooting suspect -- as an adult. matt smith from w-t-t-v walks us through the new information. new court documents show the accused 13- year-old gunman used a .22-caliber handgun to shoot fellow classmate ella whistler seven times -- along with teacher jason seaman. he also had in his possession a .45-caliber handgun and a knife. prosecutors say - if he were an adult - the teen would face 11 charges including attempted murder. "when you have something horrible like this happen, it gives you pause to go back and look at our statutes." overnight - hamilton county's prosecutor released a statement acknowledging many will be troubled... when learning the 13-year-old could have only been waived into adult court if someone died... or face other felony charges if he were 14. "what i can tell you right now is we're going to deeply scrutinize and decide if that's the right thing to do or not." the answer, though, won't be simple... determining a magic number, a specific age ... when dealing with kids, heinous crimes ... and whether a prison cell is the best answer. "i know people will hate to think you're going to try to rehabilitate someone who almost killed my daughter, almost killed the teacher, but that is our job." "when you have a very young child committing a very bad act, it does create a big hole that it would be appropriate for the legislature to take a look and see if they can fill it with rational justice." the options are seemingly endless. whether lawmakers look to waive children into adult court at a younger age for certain crimes... or expand the state's "dual sentencing law." that allows some teens to continue serving time past the age of 18... if they're not deemed rehabilitated. "when you have kids making adult decisions by bringing a gun into school and using that gun, there are real consequences for that, and there need to be real consequences for that." it's been "6"-days since a man