Speech to Text for Walk for Sight of Paris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

paris lions club. they're talking about the walk for sight of paris. this is will on june 9th starting at 8:00 in the morning. this is happening at the edgar county fairgrounds in paris, illinois. contact 465-5382 or 808-2868 for more information. or go to lions club walk for sight paris, il facebook page to find the entire list of food, activiites, games and fun for the event! " hill and brad cash with the paris lions club. they're talking about the walk for sight of paris. this is will on june 9th starting at 8:00 in the morning. this is happening at the edgar county fairgrounds in paris, illinois. contact 465-5382 or 808-2868 for more information. or go to lions club walk for sight paris, il facebook page to find the entire list of food, activiites, games and fun for the event! " hill and brad cash with the paris lions club. they're talking about the walk for sight of paris. this is will on june 9th starting at 8:00 in the morning. this is happening at the edgar county fairgrounds in paris, illinois. contact 465-5382 or 808-2868 for more information. or go to lions club