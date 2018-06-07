Speech to Text for Mainly sunny and getting and humid. Slight chance of a late afternoon thundershower.

First and foremost, let us not overlook the elephant in the room. Today marks a decade, yes 10 years, since historic flooding crippled the Wabash Valley. The official rainfall measurement at the Vigo County reporting station tallied 6.83" for this day. An additional 2" was recorded the day prior. Many areas, particularly those to the north, saw 10-15" of rain. This caused rivers, streams and tributaries to back up and rise to historic levels. Thompson's Ditch, on the south side of Terre Haute, failed and sent flood water flowing in all directions. At one point, flood water spilled over south 3rd Street near the 7th Street connector. Several people living in the immediate area had to be rescued from rising water levels. The damage wasn't just found in Terre Haute. A number of cities and counties positioned along banks the Wabash and White rivers ultimately saw damage. In all, 39 counties in Indiana (and several more in Illinois) were declared as federal disaster zones. While most areas have since recovered, still, some damage remains to this day. Now to 2018 weather: A warm front lifting into the area will bring several days of intense heat with the possibility of day-to-day shower chances right through the weekend. The front appears to stall just north of Indianapolis. The good news: with the front positioned that far to the north, our rain chances will be relatively light. The not-so-great in all of this: there is a front that is in the immediate area. With combined heat, humidity and the front, rain chances look possible for the next several days. Keep an eye to the sky and right here with the Storm Team 10.