Speech to Text for TH Rex win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

best record in the prospect league... the rex on the road at lafayette... jalbert melo breaks up a tie game in the fourth with an infield rbi single.....rex up two-one... former terre haute south star justin jenkins adds to the rex lead with a base hit to left...rex up two runs.... eighth inning....rex up seven- five...they load the bases for craig shepard....he gets a chopper through the left side of the infield to plate two more for the good guys ... terre haute rex win again, 12-5 tonight ....they continue to own the best record in the prospect league with a mark one six and one...