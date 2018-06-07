Clear

TH Rex win

Rex beat Lafayette

best record in the prospect league... the rex on the road at lafayette... jalbert melo breaks up a tie game in the fourth with an infield rbi single.....rex up two-one... former terre haute south star justin jenkins adds to the rex lead with a base hit to left...rex up two runs.... eighth inning....rex up seven- five...they load the bases for craig shepard....he gets a chopper through the left side of the infield to plate two more for the good guys ... terre haute rex win again, 12-5 tonight ....they continue to own the best record in the prospect league with a mark one six and one...
