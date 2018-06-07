Speech to Text for Indiana All-Stars win

down in new albany as this years indiana all- stars took on the junior all- stars.... terre haute south senior de'avion washington was in action in the boys game for the indiana all-stars... mister basketball romeo langford playing in his home gym tickles the twine from downtown... later in the first half, future boilermaker eric hunter finishes the break....the all-stars trailed by nine at the half... second half...de'avion washington nails the three....the future sycamore had three points and two rebounds... as expected romeo langford put on a show for his hometown fans ..... romeo gets his own miss and slams it home .... then off the miss three romoe the offensive rebound and throwdown.... the future indiana hoosier had a game-high 26 points... the indiana all- stars rally from seven down at half, to outscore the juniors by 17 in the second half to win 111-101.... sports 10 caught up with de'avion washington and romeo langford after the game, both are enjoying their all-star experience .... playing with these guys is really fun. getting the ball to romeo do his thing. romeo show. he's a really good player and i like to watch him. fun to play with high level guys like myself and just have some fun and win some games. the girls took the floor before the boys with the indiana all-stars facing the juniors... future