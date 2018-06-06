Speech to Text for Indians select Timmy Herrin

go with baseball over football because he believed pitching was his best option to a pro career some day... that plan seems pretty smart now! this afternoon the cleveland indians took the former terre haute south star in the 29th round of this years mlb draft.... herrin has a couple of things that caught the scouts attention.... his size, he's six- five and he's a lefty... this past season as a junior at iu, herrin got better as the season went on....he ended up six and ohh on the mound with a 3.22 era.... herrin now has a decision ahead of him ...he can take the guarantee money the indians will offer him or return to the hoosiers for his senior season....