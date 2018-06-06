Clear

Michaela White has good game for Indiana All-Stars

Future Sycamore had 8 points and 8 rebounds

Posted: Wed Jun 06 20:11:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 20:11:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Michaela White has good game for Indiana All-Stars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all-stars facing the juniors... future sycamore michaela white doing work inside....she takes the post feed and scores... white had eight points and eight rebounds.... she scores on the putback.......the pike senior looked good... the indiana all-stars also took the girls game, winning 75-68 over the juniors... [500]timmy herrin drafted-vo welcome back... three years ago timmy herrin made the decision to
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It