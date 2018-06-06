Speech to Text for North Central softball putting school on map

left playing in the state of indiana .... the lady t-birds saturday will play pioneer in the 1a state championship... that game is scheduled for 10:30 am at purdue university...... for north central, this is their third state finals appearance...th ey won it all back in 2015, bringing home a 2a state title... being in a small town and with an enrollment of just over 300 a lot of people state wide might not know where north central is... but many have heard of it because of the success of the lady t-birds softball program....that's something the girls on the team take a lot of pride in.... anytime i talk to anybody they don't know where small town farmersburg is. really great to know we're the team and program put this team and school on the map. sports 10 will be in west lafayette with north central, we'll have a complete recap saturday