Speech to Text for DBacks take Larrison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in this years mlb draft.... the arizona diamondbacks selected ethan larrison in the 16th round... the righty was one of the best closers in the mvc this season .... he had nine saves and a 3.76 era......the senior had 50 strike outs in just 55 innings of work.... the terre haute rex are the hottest team in the prospect