DBacks take Larrison

Sycamore pitcher goes in 16th round

Posted: Wed Jun 06 20:08:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 20:08:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

in this years mlb draft.... the arizona diamondbacks selected ethan larrison in the 16th round... the righty was one of the best closers in the mvc this season .... he had nine saves and a 3.76 era......the senior had 50 strike outs in just 55 innings of work.... the terre haute rex are the hottest team in the prospect
