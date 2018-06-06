Clear

Storms are possible for tomorrow Thursday night

Storms are possible for tomorrow Thursday night

Posted: Wed Jun 06 19:49:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 19:49:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Storms are possible for tomorrow Thursday night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 6 to 8 mph. thursday night a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. [d3]weather chat-wx monitor low around 62. southeast wind around 5 mph. thursday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 6 to 8 mph. thursday night a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. thanks weather... former terre haute south star timmy herrin went in low around 62. southeast wind around 5 mph. thursday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 6 to 8 mph. thursday night a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. thanks weather... former terre haute south star timmy herrin went in low around 62. southeast wind around 5 mph. thursday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south wind 6 to 8 mph. thursday night a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. south southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. thanks weather... former terre haute south star timmy herrin went in
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It