Speech to Text for Parke County Covered Bridge closed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more workers out on the road. we've got another road closure for repairs.. this time in parke county. the "mansfield covered bridge" is closed for roof repairs. a tree limb fell and damaged the roof in december. you can see the damage here. the bridge remained open.. leaving the hole open until now. the parke county highway department says they do not know when the repairs will be complete. the indiana all-stars are in action tonight.. coming up in sports...