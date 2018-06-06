Speech to Text for Coke and Carbon bids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

days to clear out some vegetation at the former coke and carbon plant in terre haute. the city redevelopment commission met this afternoon to open sealed bids for the job. vegetation and trees must be removed at the brownfield site at 13th and hulman streets. that's so on-going enviromental testing can be done. the goal is to remediate the site so it can be used for future development. [b11]13th and hulman brownfield cleanup-sot vo ..."the testing will be completed for a portion of the un-remediated area so as more funds become available more testing will be done... ultimately get the entire site cleaned and ready for developers to utilize to put back on the tax rolls and attract some business...". originally, the bids came in too high for the work. today a quote of 50-thousand dollars to do the vegetation work was accepted. turning