Speech to Text for Beau Monde proposal

new housing to terre haute -- will go before city council members "again" tomorrow. it was tabled last month. the proposal looks to build close to 80 condominiums near the deming park area. but as we reported "then" --residents in a neighboring subdivision are fighting it. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio with "new" developments on this story. [b9]beau monde-front vo according to a document we received from a source... city council members tabled that proposal so the developer and residents could try to reach common ground. that's what both parties have been trying to do -- but it looks like there's still more work to do. we received a copy of an unsigned "agreement regarding development". it's between several people -- known as "the beau monde residents" -- and park place condominiums, l-l-c. in it -- it said residents would no longer be against the construction. that's only if the developer agreed to certain conditions. the conditions included building a privacy fence -- a sidewalk -- and consulting in future projects. according to an e-mail thread "we" received -- between the developer's party and the beau monde residents... it said -- the developer rejected the proposal. like we said earlier -- the condominums project will head back to the city council for approval. news 10 will be there to bring you the latest on what happens. back to you. work will officially begin in a few