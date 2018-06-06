Clear

Vermillion County child neglect charges

Posted: Wed Jun 06 19:41:57 PDT 2018
tonight. officers responded to a report of a child around the age of 2 wandering the street in fairview, indiana yesterday. police say the baby was only in a diaper and a t-shirt. police arrested "kyle and chelsie poynter" of vermillion county. kyle was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and was aggressive with an officer. police arrested chelsie poynter for trying to pull the officer off her husband. they each face several charges. the department of child services took the little boy "and" another child from the home. . the student
