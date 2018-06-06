Speech to Text for New additions coming to Vincennes park

family. it's already a popular place. but, there will soon be "new" reasons to visit. news 10's bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he updates us on work happening at one city park. it may not look like it, but this slab of concrete behind me is the final step in a 2 year long process of renovation here at four lakes park. the community is excited about what's to come. four lakes park. on a wednesday afternoon it's a good place to pick up a fishing rod. just ask mark jones. "it's a nice day. do a little fishing for the kids, get them outdoors and have some fun. it's that time of year, do some fishing have some fun." a resident of vincennes for all his life, mark comes to four lakes park for the same reason everyone else does. "it's close by. i mean, the kids, you've got your swings. the kids can play. you've got your shade. you know it's simple and easy." it may be simple, but some new renovations will soon add to the park's appeal. a new parking lot, a new shelter house, and a new spray park. "i think it'll really enhance four lakes. it's kind of tucked away. lot of people who even live in vincennes don't maybe know where four lakes is. so it's a great neighborhood park that's kind of needed some tlc over the years." completing the spray park will finish the two year long process to renovate four lakes park. the project cost $300,000 dollars from the redevlopment commision and $130,000 from the city of vincennes. park superintendent steve beamon says these investments help with the longevity of the park. "when you look at playgrounds and what you do at parks. there is cost involved. but what you get out of it and the longevity and what it does to the community as a whole. i think it pays for itself pretty quickly." with the investment, beamon hopes the new renovations will supply a cheap outing for famalies. something that mark jones is happy about. "stuff does cost a lot of money to do you know. it's good for all of us. she gets what she wants, i get what i want, the kids get the they want. so everybody is happy. for awhile anyway." beamon tells me they hope to have the spray park completed in the coming weeks. with a grand opening coming after that. live in vincennes, gary brian, news 10. i'll have