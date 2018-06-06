Clear

National Churro Day

Posted: Wed Jun 06 15:23:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 15:23:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's national churro day! today "sam's club" in terre haute is offering 50 cent churros at it's cafes. and -- you don't even have to be a member to get one! the churros are a foot and a half long and made right in store. the sale will continue until close tonight. the terre haute location closes at 8--30.
