Speech to Text for National Churro Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's national churro day! today "sam's club" in terre haute is offering 50 cent churros at it's cafes. and -- you don't even have to be a member to get one! the churros are a foot and a half long and made right in store. the sale will continue until close tonight. the terre haute location closes at 8--30. [b16]x tomorrow-mongx open a local family is finding ways to honor a