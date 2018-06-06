Speech to Text for Latest on Vigo County dog rescue

humane society in a bind. good evening and thanks for joining us. we first told you about this situation last night on news 10. a rescue operation involving dozens of dogs! they're now at the terre haute humane society. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk standing by with an update. she talked to operations manager, fred strohm. now, she explains what the next step is in this process. patrece rondrell--- he says they found "45" dogs in a garage in vigo county. now---days later ...they have extra staff, working extra hours to give these dogs a home. nat 1 "they don't have a voice. somebody has got to speak for them. so, that's why we are here. so we provide a voice." it's a major rescue for these four-legged furry friends.... "there was a handful of staff and a handful of volunteers and we made it happen. we had to." workers at the terre haute humane society have their hands full.... after the sherriff's office called "them" for help ... "we were intitially told it was going to be 14. so we were ready for 14." operations manager, fred strohm, was under the impression there wouldn't be "that" many dogs on the property.... but upon arrival---that's when found there were nearly dozens. "45" dogs...to be exact---all packed together in a garage in vigo county. "half a second of what do we do...but then we just buckled down to do it." the owner kept "6".... some of the dogs had to be euthanized.. "now" nearly 40 are "here...." nat strohm tell us the dogs will remain at the humane society until they are ready to be put up for "adoption." nat around "200" dollars in vaccinations.... several crates... and lots of love.... it's a just a matter of days to weeks...for these dogs to find a new home. "the biggest hurdle that we run into is because they are unsocialized or aren't familiar with the outside world....they have to learn to trust." "being patient...not forcing anything on them. not forcing touch if they aren't comfortable with it." the humane society says they could use your help .... monetary donations are always welcome.... he says they could also use more supplies ---such as dish soap, bleach, and paper towels. and if you want to volunteer...just stop on in. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.