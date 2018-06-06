Speech to Text for Kids cooking classes in Terre Haute

all throughout the wabash valley... several even tried their hand at cooking today. that's with today's kids cooking class at deming park. the theme of the day was "the beach". kids learned how to whip up "crab" cupcakes -- "under the sea" graham crackers and "ocean float" drinks. "our goal is to teach children how to read recipes and allow them to learn how to actually cook themselves no matter what age they are." these cooking classes are for ages four through twelve. if you're interested in signing your child up -- visit our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com.