Clear

Kids cooking classes in Terre Haute

Kids cooking classes in Terre Haute

Posted: Wed Jun 06 15:07:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 15:07:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Kids cooking classes in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all throughout the wabash valley... several even tried their hand at cooking today. that's with today's kids cooking class at deming park. the theme of the day was "the beach". kids learned how to whip up "crab" cupcakes -- "under the sea" graham crackers and "ocean float" drinks. "our goal is to teach children how to read recipes and allow them to learn how to actually cook themselves no matter what age they are." these cooking classes are for ages four through twelve. if you're interested in signing your child up -- visit our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. a southern indiana park.. making big improvements. /////////
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It