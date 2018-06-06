Speech to Text for Moving the museum

move. the vigo county historical society is packing up boxes and moving to a bigger building. they'll be making the move six minutes toward downtown. after collecting artifacts for almost 100 years -- members say they're outgrowing the victorian home they've been in for decades. "we hear a lot from adults that it looks the same as it did when they came for their third grade tour. so, the idea at the new history center is that the exhibits will change. it'll be a living museum where we can entice you to come back and see something different." the move will take about six months. the historical socitey plans to have a soft opening decemeber 7th.