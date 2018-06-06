Clear

Roundabout grass cut

Roundabout grass cut

is now gone. that's new for you today. that's after in-dot crews were out cutting tall grass at the state road 42 roundabout today. that's near the terre haute regional airport in eastern vigo county. drivers say there were safety issues with oncoming traffic. in-dot heard those concerns.. and mowed the grass this afternoon. you have a chance to save
