Clear

Father accused of shooting his son's dog

Father accused of shooting his son's dog

Posted: Wed Jun 06 14:55:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 14:55:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Father accused of shooting his son's dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dog is shot. clinton police say "james price" -- shot his son -- cody's -- dog with a rifle. police say "james" was intoxicated at the time. that's when the 2 men got into a fight. the dog suffered a severe injury to the front leg. meanwhile -- both "james and cody" have been arrested. james is facing charges of animal neglect -- battery and recklessness with a firearm. cody is facing a battery charge. it's been "6"-days since a man robbed a local
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It