Where is Franklin Fennell?

of franklin fennell. the former vigo county schools employee was set to report to federal prison in pekin , illinois by 2 p.m. however -- news 10 spoke to the warden at that prison. he told us -- fennell's court order has him serving at a male camp -- which are low security. pekin's facility recently changed -- and now only houses a female camp. until online records are updated -- it will not be known where fennell will be housed. you may recall -- a federal judge sentenced fennell to "2" years in prison. he was convicted on all charges related to a kickback scheme. the jury convicted him of taking thousands of dollars from the vigo county school corporation. now -- news 10 also spoke with the u-s attorney's office today. according to that office -- fennell must serve at least 85 percent of his time. and that's only if his time is served on good behavior. by our calculations -- if fennell is released early -- he'll be due for release around february 20-20. we will continue to keep an eye on where "fennell" has been placed and bring you the very latest in this case.