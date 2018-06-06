Clear

Friday Pet Saver

June 1st 2018

Posted: Wed Jun 06 12:53:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 12:55:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Pet Saver

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

guest from the sullivan county humane society.... "chill-lot-aye !! //////// - plott hound mix approx. 4 yrs. old - good with people kids and other animals. - fully vetted - she can climb high fense so she is best to be walked to go outside - also house broke - quick shout out to the sullivan county humane society, still in need of donations -- to take care of animals during neglect situation !!
