Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Jun 06 10:10:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 10:10:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

few clouds out there. enjoy this day, because the warm up is coming. lows tonight sink to 60 under a mainly clear sky. a few more clouds tomorrow; and a high at 90. then, a slight chance for rain tomorrow night, lows at 68. friday looks hot and steamy! partly sunny with a high at 92. summer heat can quickly become dangerous, we all know that. but how hot -- is just too hot? storm team 10s chris piper joins us to lets us know
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
One last pleasant night.
