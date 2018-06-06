Speech to Text for Understanding The Immigration Process

or the difference program coordinator for the osher lifelong learning institute at indiana state university joins us. do you want to learn more about immigration? - go to the candles holocaust museum - thursday june 7th - 6:00-8:00 p.m. - free event do you know what daca is or the difference between a green card and a visa? have more questions about immigration in the united states? olli members have an exclusive opportunity to learn more about the personal side, history and details around the topic of immigration. to sign up or for more details about olli, contact us at 812-237-2345 or go to our website at https://www.inds tate.e du/extended- learning/o lli