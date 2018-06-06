Clear

Understanding The Immigration Process

Go the the Candles Holocaust Museum on June 7th for this free event on immigration.

Posted: Wed Jun 06 09:45:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 06 09:49:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Understanding The Immigration Process

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or the difference program coordinator for the osher lifelong learning institute at indiana state university joins us. do you want to learn more about immigration? - go to the candles holocaust museum - thursday june 7th - 6:00-8:00 p.m. - free event do you know what daca is or the difference between a green card and a visa? have more questions about immigration in the united states? olli members have an exclusive opportunity to learn more about the personal side, history and details around the topic of immigration. to sign up or for more details about olli, contact us at 812-237-2345 or go to our website at https://www.inds tate.e du/extended- learning/o lli " program coordinator for the osher lifelong learning institute at indiana state university joins us. do you want to learn more about immigration? - go to the candles holocaust museum - thursday june 7th - 6:00-8:00 p.m. - free event do you know what daca is or the difference between a green card and a visa? have more questions about immigration in the united states? olli members have an exclusive opportunity to learn more about the personal side, history and details around the topic of immigration. to sign up or for more details about olli, contact us at 812-237-2345 or go to our website at https://www.inds tate.e du/extended-
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It