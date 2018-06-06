Speech to Text for Food and beverage tax progresses; new convention center in sight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the food and beverage tax. governor eric holcomb officially signed the bill. that means it's now up to local government to make it happen. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down where the proposal stands. //////// the food and beverage tax is now a local issue. it's up to the "capital improvement board" to educate the council council and the public on why this tax is a positive change. i talked to rachel leslie who is in charge of educating public. she says customers are already paying a similar tax in "28" counties in indiana. that' a quarter of the state. leslie says it's time to reap the benefits of visitors in vigo county. so here's where you would see the change. let's say your family spends "20-dollars" at a restaurant. this new tax would add "20" cents to your bill. it's a "1-percent" tax increase vigo county leaders hope to use the money "from the tax" -- to build a new convention center. we'll break down what still needs to happen before this tax is approved. plus -- why the board say a new convention center would "boost the county's economy" -- in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. we have new information this morning -- about convention center sooner than you think. that's as the food and beverage tax is officially signed by governor eric holcomb. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down what's next. ////// jon -- the power is now in the hands of the county council. it's up to them -- on whether to approve the "1-percent" tax increase. it would impact all restaurants .. bars.. hot bars like baeslers in vigo county. county leaders plan to use this money to build a new convention center. at "5:30" -- i broke down how rachel leslie is in charge of educating the council. she says -- the county is losing out of "vital" visitors because of the lack of venue. leaders like president "king" at "saint mary of the woods college" are asked to host large events for some of their programs. but she says she can't host because there's not enough space or hotels. this is just one example of how the economy could change with this new tax... and in turn the new convention center. senator jon ford expects this tax to generate about "2-million" dollars each year. it is still not clear where the new center will be located. live -- kt news 10. happening today --