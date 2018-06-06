Speech to Text for We're about a day out from a change in the current weather pattern.

We're about a day out from a change in the current weather pattern. For Wednesday, count on another low humidity day with temps getting into the low 80s. A few clousd look to move in Wednesday night and that will give way to a much warmer Thursday. In fact, Thursday through the weekend looks to bring temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be back as well as a chance for scattered showers and storms. While the weekend doesn't look like a washout, it does look like a few showers will be part of the mix. Keep an eye to the sky and right here on this page. By the way, this week marks a decade since the catatrosphic flood of 2008. The event scattered 10-15" of rain across the viewing area which lead to widespread flooding and ultimately, lots of damage. National weather service records show the last of the rain moved out of the area June 8th, however, backed up rivers and streams kept the water around for days.