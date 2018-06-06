Speech to Text for TH Rex stay hot

rex entered the night four and one and with the best record in the prospect league... the rex hosted springfield this evening... it was a one-one game in the sixth when the rex bats came alive... spencer wiskus rips a double to the wall in left to score two.... good guys up 3-1... later in the inning ....tyler van pelt up with two on....the lefty slugger says ding-dong that pitch is gone....his three run blast gives the rex a six- one advantage... the rex weren't done in the sixth..... austin why-ler rips a base hit to left that the springfield outiflielder totally misplays.... craig shepard scores easily from first... the rex scores six times in the sixth... former clay city star hunter wolfe closed the game out on the mound....wolfe gets one of his three strike outs....the future dayton flyer got the save... terre haute rex win 7-4....at five and one the rex keep the best record in the prospect league.... the countdown is on for north central softball, their just four days away from