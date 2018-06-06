Clear
North Central softball ready for state

Lady T-Birds not satisfied to be at state

days away from playing in the 1a state championship game against pioneer ..... the lady t-birds held their first practice this morning since they won semi- state on saturday..... they had a couple days to celebrate their accomplish, but now this group is focused on the task at hand... head coach erica arnold says getting to state isn't good enough for her team, they have business to take care of this weekend! we don't just come to be on the field. we come to win. they deserve that feeling of holding up that trophy. i want everyone of these girls to experience what i did my freshman year. if we go out there and do exactly what we've been doing entire season we'll be fine. we have to stay focused and know what we're there for. sports 10 will be in west lafayette for north central's state title game versus pioneer, first pitch is scheduled for 10:30 saturday morning.... tonight partly cloudy,
