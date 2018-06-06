Speech to Text for Infant mortality baby shower

we think of gifts for new mothers.. but today.... expecting mothers got a different kind of gift... knowledge. expecting moms attended a baby shower designed to teach moms how to combat infant mortality. organizers say southwestern indiana is in the second worst infant mortality district in indiana. experts gave advice today to help moms keep their children safe. [b7]infant mortality babyshower-sot vo .."some of the things that we actually looked at made me very emotional...espe cially the cpr section./////."i hope that there will be more things for other ya know mothers out there"... good samaritan, sullivan county community and terre haute regional hospitals all partnered to host this special event.