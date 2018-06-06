Speech to Text for A new major at ISU

growing teacher shortage... good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. middle schools are having a hard time finding "qualified" math teachers... no -- a local college is offering more to "their" students so they can teach "your" children. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now live from indiana state university to explain. [b2]new math major isu-live pkg middle school mathematics is now a new major -- here at indiana state univeristy. it was recently approved by board members. educators say it's a move they hope will bring in more interest to the profession. another school year is in the books for math teacher -- john szabo .. "mathematics especially is very high stakes..." during the year... these desks are normally filled with 7th graders at north clay middle school. that's where szabo's taught math for two years. "it's not a popular thing to be any more, a middle school math teacher..." from pressures of standardized testing -- all the way down to the pay... some say those are a few of the factors -- playing part in a shortage of middle school math teachers. "most people when they hear middle school, they want to run screaming and most people, when they hear mathematics... they want to run screaming." dr. liz brown at indiana state university -- hopes their new middle school mathematics major will help spark interest again. the new major totals 69 credit hours -- less than the actual mathematics teaching major. brown says it will help students be licensed to teach the subject -- through a shorter program. "it's really focused on the math that they're going to need for middle school, of course beyond as well ... and then they take several classes that are geared specifically towards teaching middle school." small steps... to help build not only young minds... but hopefully -- future educators... "the kids need it, schools need it and any time we can get more focused major programs like middle school mathematics i think it will have a benefit for all learning in indiana." middle school mathematics will be available for students to major in -- this fall. reporting from i-s-u in terre haute ... alia blackburn -- back to you. with school no longer in session.. children may