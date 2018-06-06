Speech to Text for Woman wins a free roof

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when hidden roadblocks continue to show up. as news 10's lacey clifton shares-- one local couple finally got a break on their growing "to-do" list. it's been project after project for the sinclair family. "over the past five years, just trying to fix what we could when we could. it's been the fun-ness of home ownership it's been a lot." the sinclair's bought the home right before they got married. they share it with their five kids. since owning the home, the couple has had to replace sinking flooring and the foundation twice. and still on the to-do list is replacing duct work, windows, plumbing, and the big ticket item -- their roof. "i've had friends come over and try to help me, i've had family come over and try to patch it up. and every time we'd patch it up, it just wouldn't patch. " "it's definitely been two years that it's been leaking. we've just been using bowls and buckets to catch the water and go dump it when it's full when it rains." but then this weekend-- something incredible happened. "marissa sinclair! -- no way" the sinclair's won a free roof from honest abe roofing. "my wife just gasps and she had to look at me to see if her name was marissa sinclair for a minute there." "now as you can see the roof over my shoulder, is in pretty bad shape. the sinclair's tell me they've been dealing with leaking for at least the last two years. so winning this contest couldn't have come at a better time." "it's a blessing it really is. it's a huge blessing for us. it's just a weight off of us, it's just awesome." "we've been praying on how to pay for a new roof for a long time. and he definitely answered big on this one." proving big blessings can come when you least expect it. in brazil, lacey clifton, news 10. the drawing took place at the "honest abe roofing" corporate headquarters grand opening. the sinclair's were one of 140 people to enter the drawing. "hey kevin, what's the