Speech to Text for Newton Code Red System

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community wants to make sure people stay connected to what's happening. news 10 bureau chief gary brian explains a new alert system that could keep you and your family safe. "in a small community like newton illinois, how you do you get the word out if there is a potential emergency? well the county is working on answering that question." jasper county has a new emergency alert system. it is called code red. the system calls users when an emergency is in their area. this covers everything from weather alerts to city and county emergencies. officals with the jasper county ema say residents need to sign up for the alerts. residents can go to the city's website, the jasper county sheriff's dept website, or the jasper county health department website to sign up. the ema also suggets calling the jasper county sheriff's office to sign up. doug long with the jasper county ema hopes the new system will help keep residents informed. "we're looking into helping save lives. that's our main focus is we want the people of jasper county to be safe during hazardous weather and situations that might occur in the county." "if you'd like more information on how you can sign up for the alerts, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in newton illinois, gary brian, news 10." alerts will be sent to land lines and cellphones as