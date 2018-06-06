Speech to Text for Tall grass at a roundabout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saying about a roundabout in terre haute. good evening and thanks for joining us. long grass is obscuring the view at the roundabout.... people called our newsroom saying it's an accident waiting to happen. news 10's abby kirk is standing in the tall grass. she joins us live to give us a look... and... to tell us when the issue may be fixed.. this is a roundabout just down the street from the airport in terre haute ... take a look at this! the grass comes to about my knees.... a roundabout's purpose is to ease traffic and avoid congestion. but---it's doing the opposite of that ....if this grass grows any taller. nat "you dont know if someone is going this way or straight." driver, jason dorn, has to use the roundabout everyday to get to work. "oh it's waist high." overgrown grass is a potential "danger" to dorn and other drivers. "see that car just showed up and he never even saw it." the grass along the busy road and roundabout---is so tall----drivers say they aren't able to see oncoming vehicles---when trying to yeild. "definitely needs to be trimmed up." nat debbie calder with the indiana department of transportation says cutting work is soon to take place... hopefully within the next week. "ya, it's pretty dangerous." the grass in the middle of the roundabout and along the roads surrounding them has now grown to knee high in places. "they need to mow it forrsure." you can report road concerns or traffic hazards to the indiana department of transportation... that's all thanks to a realitivly new feautre called "indot 4 u" you'll find a link to that website at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. for now.. reporting live in vigo county.. abby kirk news 10.