Rose-Hulman Coding Camp

Posted: Tue Jun 05 15:09:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's called "connecting with code" -- and it's actually one of several camps rose- hulman is offering this summer. the whole idea is to get elementary and middle school aged kids interested in developing software and computer programming. in this camp -- kids use a simple programming system to create a game. "you'll find that very graphical things really engage the kids, and that like really makes them hit the learning objectives that we're looking for." ////////// kids attending each camp will receive a book to help create more games throughout the summer. it's fun to stay at the ymca! and there's no
