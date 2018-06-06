Speech to Text for Pre K in the Park

in vigo county! chances and services for youth is hosting a "one- stop-shop" for parents. they can register their kid for top of the line preschool programs -- while also finding employment for themselves. it's a new event called "pre-k in the park". it's happening this saturday from 10 am to 1 pm at herz-rose park. the goal is to provide high quality pre-k -- at a lower cost. "so many parents chose not to go back to work bc they can't afford daycare. it's very expensive. so by doing this -- they have financial assistance -- take that burden off their shoulders so their kids can go to pre k, high quality pre k, and still be able to go back to work" you'll find financial help -- job openings and free activities for the entire family. in case of rain -- the event will be rescheduled for june 30th. the to-do list keeps growing for one wabash valley