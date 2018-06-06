Speech to Text for Getting ready for the Special Olympics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and organizers are getting an extra hand with preparations ... you'll find some of the set up throughout indiana state university's campus. inmates from the wabash valley correctional facility also joined in to help out. they set up the bocce ball courts this morning. "they actually made the courts for us. they store them at their facility, and every year they come and set them up for us and then tear them down after the competition is over." "i'm glad the community calls us out to do it. it gives you a little self-worth for the position i'm in and makes you feel like a person, just glad to help out." this is the 6th year these inmates have helped set up the bocce ball courts. a new program is helping parents pay for "pre-school"