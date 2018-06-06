Speech to Text for Air temperature vs asphalt temperature

that. but just how hot is too hot? storm team 10s "chris piper" joins us now live. "chris".. what's the big difference between the air temperature and surface temperatures? //////// alia temperatures are very different between the ground and air. so much so, that you may want to think twice before taking the dog on a walk, or letting the kids run around. here in the midwest, when the temperatures rise during the summer, we think of cooling off in the pool. but when you can't take a dip, the surfaces we come in contact with can get dangerously hot. take this for example. i'm here at deming park in terre haute. right now it's about eleven fifteen and the air temperature is at 78 degrees. the difference is this. when i take this temperature gun and look at the ground, it's already almost a hundred degrees. think about that when you're walking your dog. their paws are like bare skin, so as the air temperature rises. the ground gets hotter. it goes farther than that though. still here at deming park, but now we're on the playground. the ground, even though it's made out of a rubber blend, is over a hundred and forty degrees, and some of the playground equipment is over a hundred and twenty. so as temperatures are rising, make sure you're also thinking of that ground temperature. not only for your pets, but also for your kids. if you would like more tips on how to keep pets and kids safe this summer, just head over to our webste, that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. the indiana special olympics takes place this weekend...