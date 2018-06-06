Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Air temperature vs asphalt temperature

Air temperature vs asphalt temperature

Posted: Tue Jun 05 15:06:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 15:06:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Air temperature vs asphalt temperature

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that. but just how hot is too hot? storm team 10s "chris piper" joins us now live. "chris".. what's the big difference between the air temperature and surface temperatures? //////// alia temperatures are very different between the ground and air. so much so, that you may want to think twice before taking the dog on a walk, or letting the kids run around. here in the midwest, when the temperatures rise during the summer, we think of cooling off in the pool. but when you can't take a dip, the surfaces we come in contact with can get dangerously hot. take this for example. i'm here at deming park in terre haute. right now it's about eleven fifteen and the air temperature is at 78 degrees. the difference is this. when i take this temperature gun and look at the ground, it's already almost a hundred degrees. think about that when you're walking your dog. their paws are like bare skin, so as the air temperature rises. the ground gets hotter. it goes farther than that though. still here at deming park, but now we're on the playground. the ground, even though it's made out of a rubber blend, is over a hundred and forty degrees, and some of the playground equipment is over a hundred and twenty. so as temperatures are rising, make sure you're also thinking of that ground temperature. not only for your pets, but also for your kids. if you would like more tips on how to keep pets and kids safe this summer, just head over to our webste, that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. the indiana special olympics takes place this weekend...
Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It