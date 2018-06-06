Clear
Marshall, Indiana building collapse

Posted: Tue Jun 05 15:03:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 15:03:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

building in parke county. last week.. we told you about this vacant building in marshall beginning to collapse. bricks were falling into the roadway. today -- news 10 was told a structural engineer has inspected the property. the back half of the building is unstable and needs to be demolished. however -- the front portion is still stable and salvagable. the owner reportedly has plans to restore the building. [b10]x bureau-vo one wabash valley
