Speech to Text for Dog Rescue Operation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a major dog rescue is made in vigo county. the vigo county sheriff's office recently put the terre humane society on alert for an animal seizure. only expecting "14"-dogs -- the agencies arrived last night at a home -- to find "45" dogs living in a 2-car garage. 6 of those canines were allowed to stay with the homeowner. the other "39" were seized. officials tell us the dogs had pans of food and water -- along with shelter. however -- the animals never left the building and had very little human interaction. [b3]dogs rescued from humane society-sot vo "a bigger picture a lot of times is, know your limits. know your capacity to care. one person cannot actively or adequately care for 45 animals." a few of the dogs did have to be euthanized due to their conditions when rescued. "strohm" says each dog will be monitored on a case to case basis. for questions on adoptions or spay and neuter services -- call the humane society at 812- 232-0293. [b4]tall grass roundabout-live vo "cut the grass!" that's what residents are saying about a roundabout