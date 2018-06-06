Speech to Text for Rick Springfield, Hanson, Hunter Hayes among first free concerts announced for Indiana State Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- free stage entertainment. each night, these concerts are free -- with paid fair admission. take a look at your screen. here's like artists.. coming to the hoosier state!! starting with... "rick springfield"... and -- what about "hanson".... remember their song... "mmmbop" eric ?? hunter hayes is on the list... and much more !! online tickets are available through the indiana state fair website !! [f2]weather recap-2shot look for a few clouds this afternoon, with a high at 85. a few light showers look possible near highway 36. cloud cover increases tonight, with a low at 57. then, sunny again tomorrow with a high at 82. clear and cool tomorrow night, lows at 59. then we start warming up for the end of the week. upper 80s thursday and friday. [f3]bye bye-rdr that's it.. for "news 10 at midday". thanks for watching.. and have a great ???!