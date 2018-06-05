Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Jun 05 09:35:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 09:35:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

near highway 36. cloud cover increases tonight, with a low at 57. then, sunny again tomorrow with a high at 82. clear and cool tomorrow night, lows at 59. then we start warming up for the end of the week. upper 80s thursday and friday. [c3]top stories mon vo-vo afternoon, with a high at 85. a few light showers look possible near highway 36. cloud cover increases tonight, with a low at 57. then, sunny again tomorrow with a high at 82. clear and cool tomorrow night, lows at 59. then we start warming up for the end of the week. upper 80s thursday and friday. afternoon, with a high at 85. a few light showers look possible near highway 36. cloud cover increases tonight, with a low at 57. then, sunny again tomorrow with a high at 82. clear and cool tomorrow night, lows at 59. then we start warming up for the end of the week. upper 80s thursday and friday. afternoon, with a high at 85. a few light showers look possible near highway 36. cloud cover increases tonight, with a low at 57. then, sunny again tomorrow with a high at 82. clear and cool tomorrow night, lows at 59. then we start warming up for the end of the week. upper 80s thursday and friday. president trump cancelled today's white
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It