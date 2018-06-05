Speech to Text for Experts say certain plants keep annoying bugs away

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the summer months can be irritating due to insect pests like mosquitoes. while the "go-to" solution may be bug spray - local gardening experts say some plants can do a good job keeping pests away from your area. storm team 10's brady harp explores which are best for the job. mosquitoes and flies are common pests during summer. while many use bug spray to keep the insects away - there is a way to repel bugs from your yard without using the spray - plants. experts at yankee rose gardens in brazil say they often get asked which plants help keep one of the wabash valley's most hated pests away. kim bourff: "mosquitoes are the number one thing. so we sell a lot of mosquito plant. which citronella. also lemongrass that's also been the big thing for the past couple of years that also repels mosquitoes." the plant can be placed around recreational areas like patios, to repel bugs. bourff says there are many plants that repel insects people might not think of like fleas. bourff: "things like fennel and dill they will help repel affids. chives will repel japanese beetles bayleaf will help with bed bugs." she says the insects do not like the smell of certain plants - and that means the plants can be a better smelling alternative to bug spray. bourff: "i think it's the smell. a good one is mint that you can rub with your fingers and you can rub all over your arms if your going fishing then the bugs don't bother you if your are going fishing or if you are out camping out instead of spraying bug spray you can just rub mint all over you." in brazil - brady harp - storm team 10. high school boys golf sectionals took place today, we'll let you know who's moving on