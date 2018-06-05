Speech to Text for "I can't say it enough. We are still open." Lighthouse Mission regaining strength after fire

in terre haute -- you'll notice the lighthouse mission is empty. a fire destroyed parts of the building nearly "2" years ago. the director is efforting a "new image" for the mission. news 10's kiley thomas is live in terre haute to explain how. ////////// the fire ripped through the mission... leaving "hundreds" of people without a place to stay. reverend tim fagg had to re- shuffle their plans. this morning -- you're looking at their current shelter. "you know a lot of people think we're closed. we're not closed. we're still open.. 1201 s 13th st. i can't say that enough.. we are still in business. we are still open. we are still providing for those in the wabash valley." more than "60" people call this home. in the winter -- they reached "115". it's the former booker "t" washington high school in terre haute. the mission is still providing a safe place for families to stay. they also offer classes on valueable work skills. right now -- the mission is providing "55-hundred" meals a month to people who need it most! they're proud to see their efforts paying off. the success stories they just unveiled -- coming up in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. normally it's the teachers giving lectures.. this isn't letting "tragedy" -- define their story they continue to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their shelter. news 10's kiley thomas is live at their current facility to break down how. at "6:30" -- we showed that the lighthouse mission is still open! they're housing about "60" people here on "13th" street. reverend tim fagg tells me it can hold -- "200". the mission is still cleaning up the old building on wabash avenue. fagg tells me a developer in indianapolis is buying the property. the company is still on track for turning the land into apartments for low income seniors. the mission continues to hear how the former shelter -- and this new one -- are changing people's lives. a board member says he had about "5" people stop him this past week. they told him -- they stayed at the mission and it turned their life around. if you would like to donate old items or money to the mission -- we've listed how to do so on our website. that's wthi tv dot com. live -- kt news 10. a local church is reaching out to a community member