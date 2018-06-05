Clear

A very weak cold front will drop from north to south through the area today.

Tuesday: Sunny with afternoon clouds.. High: 85° Tuesday night: VERY slight chance of an early evening storm. Wind turning NW. Low: 57°

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
